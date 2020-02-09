Dublin Bay North results: Sinn Féin’s Mitchell will top poll

Sinn Féin’s Denise Mitchell will top the poll in Dublin Bay North, and the distribution of her massive surplus will determine who else is elected, early tallies in the constituency indicate.

Ms Mitchell is running at 28 per cent of first preferences, according to the tally after 45 per cent of the boxes have been opened. Minister for Communications Richard Bruton stands comfortably enough on 16 per cent though his running mate Senator Catherine Noone, after a torrid campaign, where she said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was autistic, secured just 2 per cent of first preferences in the early tallies.

Among the Fianna Fáil candidates, Seán Haughey is on 10.4 per cent and Deirdre Heney on 5.7 per cent. Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin at 13.1 per cent is ahead of Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats on 7.4 per cent. Early days yet, though, according to the tally team.

Outgoing Independent TDs Finian McGrath and Tommy Broughan chose not to run for election.

Candidates: Richard Bruton (FG), Catherine Noone (FG), Seán Haughey (FF), Deirdre Heney (FF), Denise Mitchell (SF), Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Lab), Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem), David Healy (GP), Bernard Mulvany (S-PBP), John Lyons (Ind), Michael Burke (Ind), Conor Creaven (Ind), Brian Garrigan (Ind), Ben Gilroy (Irish Freedom Party), Linda McEvoy (Ind), Michael O’Brien (S-PBP), Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aontú), Seán O’Leary (Ind).