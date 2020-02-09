Dublin Bay North results: SF’s Mitchell elected with huge surplus

The count for Dublin Bay North has wrapped up for the night following the distribution of the huge surplus vote garnered by Denise Mitchell (Sinn Féin), elected with 21,344 votes at the first count.

With a quota of 11,935, the Sinn Féin candidate was left with a remarkable surplus which went largely to left-wing candidates, with Bernard Mulvany of People Before Profit and Independent John Lyons each picking up almost 2,000 transfers.

Ms Mitchell’s surplus also helped Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats edge ahead of Fianna Fáil’s Sean Haughey.

Richard Bruton of Fine Gael and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Labour) are expected to take the next two seats on Monday, leaving two more seats to be filled from three contending candidates.

Mr O’Callaghan now looks likely to win a seat, while Mr Haughey will need strong transfers from his Fianna Fáil running mate Deirdre Heney to stay ahead of the Greens’ David Healy.

Earlier, the final tally in Dublin Bay North had put Ms Mitchell on 30 per cent of first preferences.

Mr Bruton placed at 16 per cent and Mr Ó Riordáin at 11 per cent. Mr Haughey and Mr O’Callaghan achieved 9 per cent. Ms Heney placed at 5 per cent of first preferences and Catherine Noone of Fine Gael at 3 per cent.

Candidates: Richard Bruton (FG), Catherine Noone (FG), Seán Haughey (FF), Deirdre Heney (FF), Denise Mitchell (SF), Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (Lab), Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem), David Healy (GP), Bernard Mulvany (S-PBP), John Lyons (Ind), Michael Burke (Ind), Conor Creaven (Ind), Brian Garrigan (Ind), Ben Gilroy (Irish Freedom Party), Linda McEvoy (Ind), Michael O’Brien (S-PBP), Proinsias Ó Conaráin (Aontú), Seán O’Leary (Ind).