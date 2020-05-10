Drop in number of residential centres with severe Covid-19 difficulties - HSE

There has been a drop in the number of long-term residential care centres which were of “most concern” in relation to severe Covid-19 difficulties, according to the HSE.

The HSE is providing supports to 520 different centres and has seen a reduction in the number of sites by most concern. HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said 56 centres remain of significant concern but 417 are stable after HSE intervention.

This gives a “level of assurance that things have actually improved in relation to residential care for older people ”, Ms O’Connor said at a Sunday briefing. The sites include facilities for older people, people with disabilities and mental health issues and direct provision centres.

Ms O’Connor said testing of staff and residents in 577 nursing homes was complete covering 30,000 staff and 28,000 residents. She said there were 371 confirmed infections in nursing homes. She said there were 161 ICU beds still available and 1242 general hosptial beds.

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said the numbers of Covid-19 patients in ICU continues to trend down with over 55 per cent reduction from its peak of 160 in ICU.

Mr Reid said testing had met all the demands this week and was still on schedule to make it to 100,000 tests by May 18th.

In a weekly briefing on Sunday he said the time it takes for a test from swab to result is 2.4 days which is in line with many of the other countries overall. He said contact tracing was done within 1.5 days of that. He said the HSE would begin a scoping exercise to develop a future model of operations for testing and tracing.

Mr Reid said the big pressure they were under with personal protective equipment was masks, due to a change in definition on the use of masks for all healthcare workers . He said demand for masks had risen from 200,000 on a daily basis to over 1 million masks.

Speaking about return to non-Covid services Mr Reid said cancer would be a priority as well as cardiovascular surgery and other treatments. He said it was important to get back to services such as mental health, in-home respite and children and family services and primary health services.

The HSE has also begun a new advertising campaign called Hold Firm urging people to stay with the guidelines which it says is inspired by the words of President Michael D Higgins in his 1993 poem, Take Care.

Meanwhile Minister for Health Simon Harris has urged people not to bend or stretch the public health rules.

“If you’re thinking of bending or stretching the public health rules -please don’t. And to anyone who is, remember this number: 72. The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 fighting for their life and health,” he tweeted,

Mr Harris said some people look at what might be possible from May 18th and “think it’s okay to just start that from now. Bottom line is: it’s not. It’s dangerous. Every day counts. The reason these restrictions are in place until then: to save your life and keep your loved ones well.”

Figures published on Saturday confirmed that 18 more people died of coronavirus in the State, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 219.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,446, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There have been 22,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.

Analysis of 22,495 known cases up to Thursday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the median age of those who contracted the virus is 49.