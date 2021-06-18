Driving test backlog could be cleared in four months - Minister

The current driving test and theory test waiting lists could be cleared within four months as restrictions are lifted, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

A total of 72,000 learner drivers are waiting for driving tests and there is an estimated backlog of 120,000 theory tests.

By the end of this month, 29,000 of the theory tests will have been dealt with, including 4,000 online as part of a pilot testing programme, figures from the Minister show.

Next month, online theory testing capacity will increase to 6,000 and the Road Safety Authority is working to reach a target of 50,000 theory tests a month, Mr Ryan said.

The havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant tests were conducted only for essential workers, and over the past 16 months a total of 52,569 driving tests were completed.

Essential workers will continue to be a priority but the RSA is increasing the number of examiners from 140 including 100 permanent testers to 180 who will be in place by the end of June. The authority has also received approval to hire another 40 testers.

Testing centres re-opened on June 7th and the authority hopes that examiners will increase the number of driving tests they conduct every day from six to seven and increase operating hours when restrictions are fully lifted.

This along with the completion of training for 40 new examiners will allow for 4,881 tests a week. “With 4,881 tests weekly, it should be possible to clear that backlog in 15 weeks, allowing for those testers doing seven tests per day,” Mr Ryan said.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin who raised the issue in parliamentary questions said more could be done, particularly in respect of online theory tests. He was concerned about some “current technology requirements and the broadband requirements because in many areas broadband is simply not yet up to scratch and is not suitable for the tests”.

The Kerry TD said every deputy’s office was inundated with callers waiting for tests and it was a “crucial part of living in the more isolated parts of the country. If you can’t drive a car, it’s difficult to live any sort of a normal life and to get on with your day-to-day business.”

Mr Ryan said “no resources are being spared” in a bid to complete theory tests in person and online and to provide more driving tests. “No efforts are being held back in clearing that backlog. We recognise it is important for young people.

“It’s obviously clearly dependent on what happens in respect of Covid but the fact that we have not had a single case of transmission from our testing service should give us confidence that we will be able to do this.”