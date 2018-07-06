Drink-driving laws: Dáil to debate controversial Bill

The controversial Bill that changes some drink drive penalties will be debated in the Dáil on Friday morning.

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill has been delayed for months by a group of rural deputies opposed to it.

The legislation, which has been championed by Minister for Transport Shane Ross, will automatically ban first-time driving offenders for three months if caught with blood-alcohol levels of between 50 milligrams/100 millilitres and 80 milligrams/100 millilitres.

Drivers currently caught at these levels receive three penalty points and no driving ban.

The Bill also strengthens penalties for car owners who allow unaccompanied learner drivers on the road in their vehicles and provides for the seizure of cars used by lone learner-permit holders.

Five rural TDs, including Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath and Kerry Independents Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae, have fiercely defended their opposition, even though Sinn Féin, most parties and Independents have accepted the Bill. Fianna Fáil has acknowledged its passage is inevitable.

The rural TDs have argued the Bill puts motorists in rural Ireland at a disadvantage because of the lack of public transport.

In a letter, road-safety group Parc said said TDs were using endless delaying tactics to stall the legislation.

The road safety group has written to both Healy Raes and Mr Mc Grath asking them to stop filibustering.