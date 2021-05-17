Doug Beattie elected new leader of Ulster Unionist Party

Doug Beattie, a decorated British army veteran and MLA for Upper Bann, has been elected as the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

As nominations for the role closed at noon on Monday, Mr Beattie was uncontested in putting his name forward.

After the deadline passed, Mr Beattie said he “felt the weight of expectation” on his shoulders as he vowed to make his party “fit for the 21st century”.

“I feel the weight of expectation on my shoulder,” he said.

“We are an historic party, we are the party of [Edward] Carson and [James] Craig, but we are a modernising party.

“We are a party which wants to reach out and we will do that by reforming our message, by reforming our party structures.”

Seen as a progressive on social issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion reform, Mr Beattie said his party needed to have more high-profile women and younger members.

The leader-elect said he would reinvigorate the party by getting into grassroots loyalist estates, while engaging with nationalists, as well as those who did not identify with either community.

Mr Beattie’s leadership has to be ratified by the party’s ruling Ulster Unionist Council in a meeting scheduled to take place on May 27th.

Steve Aiken announced his resignation as party leader earlier this month amid mounting internal disquiet over his stewardship.