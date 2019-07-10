Doubt emerges over Hogan nomination amid 50:50 gender requirement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar may be forced to propose another candidate to be Ireland’s EU commissioner just a day after nominating Phil Hogan for the post.

Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated by the European Council to be the next president of the European Commission, has this morning said she wants her commission to have a 50:50 gender split.

She said she wants every country to thus send forward two candidates for her commission. The move may put pressure on Mr Varadkar to nominate a female candidate, as well as Mr Hogan, who has served as EU agriculture commissioner since 2014.

However, it is also possible that EU member states will rebuff Ms von der Leyen’s request.

The Independent Alliance helped clear the way for the reappointment Mr Hogan and Mr Varadkar on Tuesday said it was his intention to nominate Mr Hogan.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have contacted members of the Independent Alliance on Monday evening to ask for their views on the matter. No members of the Independent Alliance raised any concerns and it is understood a Cabinet discussion about the subject was short, with no Fine Gael Ministers speaking against the move.

“His renomination is an endorsement of his work to date, and an indication of the importance we place on our engagement with EU institutions. We need our best people in Europe. The Government will now work closely with our colleagues in the EU to support him in securing the best possible portfolio in the new commission,” Mr Varadkar said.

However, the news of a possible requirement for a gender quota came during an interview with Mr Hogan on RTÉ Radio One’s Seán O’Rourke.

At the end of the interview, the host said: “Maeve McMahon of Europa News has just tweeted a comment from new President of the Commission Ursula van der Leyen - she wants a commission that’s 50 per cent male and 50 per cent female and she’ll ask each member State to send two candidates each.

Mr Hogan responded: “I’m sure she has to ask the president elect of the European Commission to clarify that. I’m glad to be one of the names that actually is being put forward anyway and I hope I don’t have to go through some of the hoops that I did on the last occasion about my gender.”

Each European Union member state has one commissioner and the allocation of their portfolios is at the discretion of the president of the European Commission.