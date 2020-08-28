Donohoe rules himself out of Commissioner nominations

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he will not be putting his name forward to become Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen has asked the Government to nominate a male and a female candidate for the position after the resignation of Phil Hogan on Wednesday night.

Mr Hogan resigned from his position following controversy over his attendance at a golf society dinner and questions around his movements throughout Ireland before and afterwards.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he expects the Government to put forward a number of candidates who could “retain” the trade portfolio.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are due to hold discussions on the potential candidates for the role and sources expect that they will move quickly to announce their preferences.

Mr Varadkar previously said he intends to remain as the leader of Fine Gael and resume the role of taoiseach in two years.

Sources believe the most likely male candidate is Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

There is also speculation surrounding David O’Sullivan, formerly the highest-ranking official in the commission and Andrew McDowell, a director of the European Investment Bank and former Fine Gael economic adviser.

The most likely female candidate at this point is sitting MEP Mairead McGuinness or fellow MEP Frances Fitzgerald.

There was speculation in Government circles yesterday that the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys could be the female candidate but sources have said this is very unlikely.