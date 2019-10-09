After a fraught few days of behind the scenes deal-making, Paschal Donohoe produced his third budget on Tuesday – the last one of this administration, everyone agreed – and prioritised spending on public services, Brexit provision and climate measures.

It was harder to put together than the previous instalments, according to people involved in the process, as Ministers wrangled fiercely with Donohoe and his officials for extra resources while he tried to keep focused on his strategic economic and political goals.