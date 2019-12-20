Donohoe defends Fine Gael handling of Verona Murphy deselection

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended Fine Gael’s handling of the deselection of Verona Murphy, the party candidate in the recent byelection in Wexford.

Mr Donohoe said Ms Murphy was deselected as a general election candidate for the party as her views on society were not consistent with the tone and values at the heart of the party.

Ms Murphy was criticised during a November byelection campaign after she linked migrants to terrorism, saying the Islamic State (Isis) was “a big part of the migrant population”.

Fine Gael stood by Ms Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, during the campaign when she apologised for and withdrew her comments. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later visited the constituency to canvass with her.

On Thursday, when asked in a radio interview about her comments made during the campaign she said: “I don’t think anyone in Dáil Éireann has as much experience on the issue as I have,” she said. “The issue I raised was a security one. We have to protect ourselves. . . . Do we have to wait for a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?”

On Friday, Mr Donohoe said no one individual nor one candidate is bigger than the party and that moderation and inclusivity are values Fine Gael supports and are contrary to the views expressed by Ms Murphy.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the party had continued to support her campaign after she apologised for earlier comments about asylum seekers.

Mr Donohoe said Ms Murphy had many formidable qualities and acknowledged that when entering politics it can be challenging handling media scrutiny. However, towards the end of the byelection campaign he had begun to wonder about her apology and what her views were.

The Minister said that following her deselection, Ms Murphy stood by her earlier opinions and that he too would do likewise about the decision to deselect her.

When asked about the case of Maria Bailey, another Fine Gael candidate who will not longer be standing for the party in the general election, Mr Donohoe said Ms Bailey had lost the support of her local party colleagues in Dún Laoghaire so she could no longer run for Fine Gael.

In the case of a third candidate, Alan Farrell (Fingal), who had made a compensation claim in court seeking €15,000 and was eventually awarded €2,500, Mr Donohoe said Mr Farrell had gone through the legal process and there had been a judgment and the matter had been concluded.

Mr Donohoe expressed concern about the actions of Dara Murphy, the Cork North Central TD who claimed his full parliamentary and travel allowances of €4,300 per month despite not having spoken in the Dáil for almost two years.

“It does appear that rules were not met. I do have a concern about the perception that this has created. The matter has to be inquired into.” The Minister said he was determined to deal with the issue as fairly and promptly as possible.