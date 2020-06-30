Donnelly seeks Dáil approval for €2bn more in health spending

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has sought Dáil approval for almost €2 billion in additional funding for the health service this year.

Insisting that a stronger more resilient health service is a national priority, Mr Donnelly said €1.2 billion had been advanced to the HSE to the end of June. However, based on current trends it would run out of the necessary funding by August under the “four-fifths” rule, where no more than 80 per cent of funding allocated in the previous budget is allowed to be spent without further approval.

Mr Donnelly, in his first address to the Dáil as Minister, said the extra funding would bring expenditure to €19.9 billion.

But he said that did not represent the totality of the cost for Covid-19 this year and the Department of Health were planning for significant increases in acute bed capacity and potential increases in costs in a number of areas including the potential reduction in private income to hospitals.

Telling the House that estimates for PPE costs for the year could be as high as €1 billion he said the department was engaging on the issue. Earlier estimates had been for less than half this figure at around €450 million.

He said approval of the estimates would provide the legal basis for the health spending and would ensure the health service is funded in the years ahead.

The Minister said “we need to ensure the HSE has the capacity to deal with future demand and an ageing population”.

The HSE is working on a clinical roadmap but he said it would be necessary to reassess targets in the national health plan.

He said they would build on the Sláintecare vision and the Government mission was to introduce universal healthcare.

Mr Donnelly said the programme for government will make specific provision for enhanced care for older people. He added “the delivery of this programme will require major investment” in the public health service.

“It will also require major reform [of] how we fund and invest in the health service as well as deliver it it.”