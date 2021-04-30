Donnelly says people in 40s could get vaccine in parallel to those in 50s

People in their 40s may be vaccinated in parallel to those in their 50s, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

The Department of Health and vaccine taskforce is currently reviewing the rollout plan due to supply issues and expert medical advice that the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines should be limited to people over 50.

Mr Donnelly said that options are being explored and that people in their 40s could be vaccinated “potentially in parallel” with those in their 50s.

He said that “no decisions have been made”.

He said the current rollout where over 60s are being vaccinated is going “very well” and the online portal for the over-50s opens next week.

Significant supplies of Johnson & Johnson are not expected to arrive in Ireland for some weeks.

On the possibility of people in their 40s being vaccinated at the same time as those in their 50s, Mr Donnelly said: “I want to stress, we’re running the numbers at the moments, we’ll be working on this through the weekend and we’ll be looking at various policy options early next week.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show insisted all four vaccines available are “incredibly effective”.

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have been linked to rare blood clots and are being administered to the over-50s because they are deemed to be at much less risk of developing such a side-effect.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously said that those who refuse an AstraZeneca vaccine would find themselves waiting until the end of the vaccine rollout to be inoculated while Minister Simon Coveney said there would be at the end of the queue.

Mr Donnelly said that’s not a phrase he would use and the vast majority of people are taking the vaccine they’re offered.

He agreed with the thrust of the remarks by his Government colleagues saying: “I think it is fair because the alternative is to be offering all sorts of different vaccines and that would be one that would slow the programme right down.

“It’s not a luxury we have.”

Mr Donnelly said it will be “challenging” to meet the Government’s target of having 82 per cent of all adults vaccinated by the end of June as there have been “a lot of bumps along the road”.

He said if the expected vaccine delivery happens “we would be on target to have four in every five adults who wants a vaccine to either be vaccinated, or, you know, signed up on the portal ready.”

Levels

Mr Donnelly was asked about the easing of restrictions announced on Thursday night and what level the country is going to be at in its Covid-19 plan.

He said: “We know we’re at level five, and you could make an argument that we’re moving, you know, to a three plus or a four minus.”

He added: “I think at this point it’s probably better to just look at the measures that have been announced”.

Mr Donnelly said five levels in the Government plan are useful architecture but they can be discounted “to an extent” in favour of focusing on what measures have been relaxed.

Mr Varadkar said last night that there could be an “emergency brake” on reopening as the impact of the staggered easing of restrictions is assessed.

Mr Donnelly said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will be offering advice but “ultimately the pulling of any such brake is a decision by Government”.

He added: “My job as Minister of Health is to be nervous right now. There’s a lot of positivity. I’m going to be getting up every single day through May nervous - looking at the infection rates, looking at the cases looking at the outbreaks because while it is positive, it’s volatile.”

He said: “The advice we have is that if we embrace these measures its low to moderate risk but if we go beyond them... we could have a problem.”