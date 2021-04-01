Donnelly’s failure to give estimates for vaccine deliveries ‘unacceptable’, Dáil told

Officials discussed a change in vaccine policy to prioritise age rather than both age and profession a week before it came before Cabinet, the Dáil has heard.

The change in policy provoked outrage from teacher, Garda and special needs assistant unions who said they were not consulted before the move was announced and who were expecting to be prioritised for inoculation.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the memo was brought to Cabinet and there had been discussion on the approach at the Cabinet sub-committee.

In reply to a question from Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane he said that “there was discussion at official level the previous week as well”.

There were heated scenes when Labour leader Alan Kelly accused Mr Donnelly of “incompetence” and failing to be accountable to the Dáil because he failed to give the figures for expected deliveries of vaccines and this was “unacceptable”.

During his weekly update on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme Mr Donnelly said that “giving very specific figures out causes anxiety” because of the changes in the deliveries that occur.

Mr Kelly rounded on him and said the Minister failed to send the figures to him as he had promised.

The Minister then said that he had brought the figures with him to tell the TD but he had only given him 10 seconds to respond so he would send them to him. Mr Donnelly then sat down without giving the expected figures for April.

Mr Kelly said the Minister had told the Dáil last week that in the following five days he expected to receive more than 1.1 million does but he would send the figures to the Tipperary TD.

Despite several reminders to Mr Donnelly to supply the information Mr Kelly said he had not received it.

“This whole charade is a waste of time if you’re not going to answer questions. What’s the point of saying you’ll be more than happy to give me a note but you never give notes.”

“Transparency is your friend here. Giving out the estimates is what you should be doing. The fact that you come in here and say you don’t want to give it out isn’t acceptable.”

He said the Taoiseach went further in the Dáil on Wednesday when he said that 70 per cent of people were expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of July. Micheál Martin was going to write to him with figures.

“So he can give it to me but you can’t give it to the Dáil. What the hell is going on here? You’re responsible to Dáil Éireann and the people of Ireland and you’re refusing to give out the estimated figures for vaccines for the next three months which the whole country is dependent on.

“This isn’t about having confidence in you. This is about incompetence and for the people who are working with you who are working with you.”

This goes beyond politics. You have to be accountable” and “you give figures as you know them.

“I will not blame you if the figures change. We all know the figures change,” the Labour leader said.

Mr Donnelly said Mr Kelly had a right to make accusations “but you’ve left me 10 seconds to respond”. He said “I thought you might be looking for the figures and I brought in those detailed figures to give them to you but with respect you haven’t given me any time to give them to you so I will revert to you”.

