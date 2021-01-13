Donnelly expects 4 million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by end of September

The Government expects that at least four million people in the State will be vaccinated against Covid -19 by the end of September.

Updated projections sent by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to TDs on Wednesday night say that while 700,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of March, the State now expects to receive some 3.7 million doses between April and the end of June and a further 3.8 million between July and the end of September. This would mean that at least 4 million people could be vaccinated by that time.

It is expected, however, that most adults will be vaccinated by the end of the summer once additional vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency in the coming weeks.

The update comes as hospitals across the State remain under extreme pressure and have been ordered to treat the current Covid-19 surge as an “emergency situation” by suspending all non-urgent work and escalating the discharge of patients “with immediate effect”.

63 deaths

A further 63 deaths linked to Covid-19, the second highest total on any day during the pandemic, and 3,569 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday night.

A total of 159,144 cases have now been confirmed in the State since the pandemic began and 2,460 deaths have been recorded.

Five of the latest deaths reported occurred in November, one in December and 56 happened this month. The date of one person’s death remains under investigation, Nphet said in a statement.

The number of deaths reported on Wednesday is the second highest during the pandemic. The highest number, 77, was reported on April 20th.

With ICU capacity expected to be used up by the weekend, the HSE has told hospitals to minimise patients’ length of stay and facilitate their discharge “to the fullest extent”, as well as using the private sector to maximise capacity.

In a letter to senior managers, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry says hospitals are “under pressure” due to the high number of Covid-19 patients and associated high staff absenteeism.

Urging staff not just to focus on the peak of this surge, he says it is important to understand that “because of the volume of cases and the longer-than-average times patients spend in hospital there will be a slow downturn in the numbers in hospital” afterwards.

By next Monday more than 2,000 Covid-19 patients will require hospitalisation, Dr Henry forecasts, compared to Wednesday’s figure of 1,770. More than 220 of these patients will require critical care, easily using up remaining capacity in the system.

While a vaccine is being rolled out, Dr Henry says “this is not a solution that in the short term will address this surge”.

Evolving timelines

In a letter seen by The Irish Times, Mr Donnelly said it was “important to stress that our projections and timelines are constantly evolving, as more vaccines are approved and delivery schedules finalised”.

He wrote “the administration of vaccines will be limited only by supply. We plan to use these vaccines as soon after delivery as possible.”

Ireland has opted into five Advance Purchase Agreements (APA) for vaccines and the process on opting into a sixth APA (GSK/Sanofi Pasteur) in underway.

Mr Donnelly said that following the initial phase of the roll-out, there will be a “considerable scale-up”.

“This will be achieved through partnerships with GPs, pharmacists and ultimately delivered through mass vaccination centres (MVCs).

“Engagement with GPs and pharmacist representatives is advanced and we expect to conclude terms for their participation in the vaccination programme in the coming days. The HSE is also finalising plans to have GPs vaccinated.”

Mr Donnelly has also announced that figures around how many people have been vaccinated will be published on the Covid-19 data hub from this weekend onwards.