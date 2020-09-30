Donnelly announces public health consultant posts, HSE staff recruitment

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced he will create public health consultancy posts and double the amount of public health professionals working in the health service.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this morning, Mr Donnelly said the Health Service Executive (HSE) will begin a recruitment campaign for 255 public health doctors, nurses, scientists and support staff in the next two weeks.

“I am also creating consultant posts for public health doctors,” he said. “Yesterday, Cabinet approved the legislation necessary for this, and I will now be progressing it in consultation with the unions.”

The Minister also also confirmed he has sanctioned €30 million for the continuation of supports for the nusing homes sector, the Temporary Assistance Payment Scheme.

“This will extend these much-needed supports to nursing homes up to the end of this year. Further supports will be examined in the context of the budgetary process.”

The committee is hearing evidence from the Minister, as well as the acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn; the director of the national virus reference laboratory, Dr Cillian de Gascun; and the chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Prof Philip Nolan.

Dr Glynn told the Oireachtas Covid Committee there needs to be a “significant improvement in Dublin” in terms of Covid case numbers in the coming days.

He said although he would only expect the measures put in place for the capital to have an effect now, “we need to see a signifcaint improvement in Dublin in the coming days, we’re not seeing it yet.”

At the start of the meeting, several members expressed strong concerns that the four were appearing together. Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said that having the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) members and the Minister at the same time “creates practical problems but also issues around conflicts of interest”.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said the situation is “entirely unsatisfactory . . . it is absolutely reasonable of us to expect to have at least one session with NPHET, there are endless outstanding questions about the decisions being taken”.

Michael McNamara, the committee chair, said the situation was “very regrettable”, and he criticised the fact he only learned the NPHET members were joining the committee via the media.

Several members suggested there was “blocking” of their attempts to hear evidence from NPHET, with Richard Boyd-Barrett saying: “Someone is operating a control freak attitude to this and they should desist.”

A further 363 cases of Covid-19, including 154 in Dublin, were reported by NPHET on Tuesday. One further death from the disease was confirmed, with the total now at 1,803.

Figures published on Tuesday evening show there have been 35,740 cases of the disease in the State, with the first was confirmed seven months ago on February 29th.

Of the latest cases, 154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, six in Clare, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases split among nine counties. Women accounted for 191 of the infections and men for 172.

The director general of the HSE, Paul Reid, has expressed concern about attempts to categorise younger and older people with regard to Covid-19.

“I don’t think that works for Ireland. Proposals for a separate approach for older and younger people won’t work,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

Mr Reid said he understood that people were looking for “a major new approach. We can still live our lives, just in a different way.”

There was a need “to call out” behaviour such as that seen in Galway on Monday night, he added, pointing out that young people were also contracting the virus with 26 per cent of the cases in the past week in the 15-24 age group.

Those people were then going home and transmitting the virus to their parents and grandparents with 75 per cent of outbreaks in the home, he said.

But it was not just about young people, it was about all societal engagements and how they were organised. The pandemic was a situation of which people had no experience, he added.

Ireland was doing “relatively” well in comparison with other European countries, Mr Reid said, but he said he was concerned about the level of hospitalisations which made it even more important to call out bad behaviour.

It was necessary to galvanise young people. “It’s about keeping people with us. Young people have made huge sacrifices. When they connect with a big issue, they are our greatest ambassadors.”

Mr Reid repeated the warning that “this will be a winter we’ve never experienced before” and the aim of the health service would be to protect the public from flu and Covid-19. “Our priority is to keep people out of hospital.”