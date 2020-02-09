Donegal results: Counting resumes as four battle for final seats

Counting has resumed in Donegal with the distribution of Padraig MacLochlainn’s surplus.

It took until after 9pm yesterday for the constituency to elect its first two candidates, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn, who were both elected on the first count; Mr Doherty with a whopping surplus of 8,135.

After the second count, the gap has narrowed between the four candidates vying for the remaining three seats in this constituency.

Donegal SEE FULL RESULTS

All four are outgoing TDs; the Independent, Thomas Pringle, was the main beneficiary of Mr Doherty’s transfers, picking up 2,798 to take his total to 8,270.

Pat the Cope Gallagher (FF) also did well, adding 1,192 to take him to 8,661.

Also in contention are his party colleague, Charlie McConalogue, who is now on 8,871, and Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh, on 8,093, though he can expect to pick up transfers when his running mate Martin Harley is eliminated.

With only two candidates elected and none eliminated so far, there is still a long way to go in this count.

Candidates: Peter Casey (Ind), Pearse Doherty (SF), Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (FF), Martin Harley (FG), Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (SF), Charlie McConalogue (FF), Niall McConnell (Ind), Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind), Joe McHugh (FG), John O’Donnell (Ind), Thomas Pringle (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú), Michael White (Green).