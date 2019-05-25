Donegal County Council: Controversial councillor John O’Donnell set to be re-elected

Controversial Donegal county councillor John O’Donnell looks set to top the poll in his electoral area.

The Independent politician was embroiled in controversy after the Standards in Public Office found against him following an RTÉ Investigates programme.

Councillor O’Donnell was filmed for the programme holding discussions with an undercover reporter claiming to be a wind farm investor.

When he asked by the ‘reporter’ if he could help with the zoning of land, he said he could “lobby the other councillors to be more supportive of wind farm development”.

However, councillor O’Donnell said he was entrapped by the reporter. He was recently censored by Donegal County Council after 20 county councillors attended a specially-convened meeting of the council to discuss the SIPO findings. The council did not have the power to expel Councillor O’Donnell but it did stop him from addressing the council and also prevented him from sitting on any committees apart from one.

He was recently approached by RTE again to give an interview, but he refused to speak saying the people would decide his future on May 24th.

O’Donnell received a loud cheer when he arrived at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday after being unanimously returned to Donegal County Council. Among the first to greet Mr O’Donnell was his mother Ann.

The tally has suggested that O’Donnell has taken more than 24% of the overall first preference votes.

Speaking after the tally, the councillor-elect said: “The people have spoken and I’m delighted with the outcome. It’s an absolutely resounding victory. There is a lot of joy and it’s very emotional. I always said that I’d let the people of Milford decide and let them speak.”

(First preference votes: candidates elected in bold)

Buncrana: 5 seats

Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil)

Nicholas Crossan (Independent)

Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin)

Mickey Doherty (Fine Gael)

Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil)

Frankie Lavelle (Independent)

Michelle McKenna (Fine Gael)

Mark McKinney (Independent)

Joe Murphy (Aontú)

Jack Murray (Sinn Féin)

Sinéad Stewart (Independent)

Carndonagh: 4 seats

Tracy Cullen (Independent)

Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin)

Mary Rose Doherty (Aontú)

Marie Duffy (Fianna Fáil)

Martin Farren (Labour)

Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil)

Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Independent)

Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael)

Donegal: 6 seats

Seán Ó Beirne (Independent)

John J Boyle (Fine Gael)

Cyril Brennan (Solidarity-People Before Profit)

Tom Conaghan (Independent)

Justin Coughlin (Independent)

Diarmaid Doherty (Independent)

Billy Grimes (Independent)

Noel Jordan (Sinn Féin)

Niamh Kennedy (Independent)

Pauric Kennedy (Independent)

Seamus Maguire (Independent)

Philip McGlynn (Fianna Fáil)

Eimear McGuinness (Fianna Fáil)

Michael McMahon (Sinn Féin)

John McNulty (Fine Gael)

Valerie McNulty (Independent)

Roger Meehan (Fianna Fáil)

Michéal Naughton (Fianna Fáil)

Barry Sweeny (Fine Gael)

Glenties: 6 seats

Enda Bonner (Fianna Fáil)

Brian Carr (Sinn Féin)

John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh (Sinn Féin)

Marie Therese Gallagher (Sinn Féin)

Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig (Independent)

Michael McClafferty (Fine Gael)

Noreen McGarvey (Fianna Fáil)

Anthony Molloy (Fianna Fáil)

Liam Mulligan (Aontú)

Seamus O’Domhnaill (Fianna Fáil)

Seamus Rodgers (Labour Party)

Evelyn Sweeney (Fine Gael)

Liam Whyte (Independent)

Letterkenny: 7 seats

Thoiba Ahmed (Independent)

Kevin Bradley (Independent)

Ciaran Brogan (Fianna Fáil)

Donal Coyle (Fianna Fáil)

Adrian Glackin (Sinn Féin)

Jimmy Kavanagh (Fine Gael)

Manus Mandy Kelly (Fianna Fáil)

Michael McBride (Independent)

Charlie McClafferty (Independent)

Cathal McGlynn (Independent)

Gerry McMonagle (Sinn Féin)

Bernie Moran (Fine Gael)

Finnian O’Donnell (Independent)

Mary T Sweeney (Aontú)

Lifford-Stranorlar: 6 seats

Garvan Connolly (Fine Gael)

Gerry Crawford (Fianna Fáil)

Michael De Ward (Indepdendent)

Gary Doherty (Sinn Féin)

Liam Doherty (Sinn Féin)

Martin Harley (Fine Gael)

John Hartnett (Aontú)

Frank McBrearty (Fine Gael)

Patrick McGowan (Fianna Fáil)

Alan McMenamin (Indepdendent)

Maghnus Monaghan (Renua Ireland)

Milford: 3 seats

Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil)

Maria Doherty (Sinn Féin)

Eimer Friel (Fine Gael)

Dermot Hardy (Aontú)

Noel McBride (Fine Gael)

Ian McGarvey (Independent)

Charlie McGinley (Independent)

Declan Meehan (Independent)

John O’Donnell (Independent)