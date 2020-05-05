Donald Trump’s tribute to Doonbeg priest: ‘Father Joe meant a lot to me’

US president, Donal Trump, has sent a message of condolence to relatives of the late retired parish priest of Doonbeg, Co Clare who died last month

In a letter to the family of Fr Joe Haugh, Mr Trump spoke fondly of his memories of the priest whom he had met during a number of visits to his west Clare golf resort over recent years.

Fr Haugh was an honorary member of Doonbeg Golf Club which together with the associated hotel complex was bought by the business tycoon in 2014 before he ran for the US presidency.

The priest had regularly praised the work done by the businessman at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel at Doonbeg for the benefits it had brought for local employment.

In one interview with a local newspaper, Fr Haugh remarked that there was a place in heaven for Mr Trump after the businessman has asked him when they first met in 2014 to “get me to heaven”.

Asked to explain his view, Fr Haugh remarked: “He loves his neighbour, he’s done a lot for his neighbour.”

On another occasion, the priest acknowledged that he had never seen the US president or his sons at Mass. However, he added; “That’s okay. They do enough for us.”

During President Trump’s visit to Doonbeg in 2019, Fr Haugh presented a framed photograph of Doonbeg Castle to the politician’s sons, Eric and Donald Jnr to thank them for their contribution to the economy of the area.

Fr Haugh (87), who came originally from Coolmeen, Co Clare, died in a nursing home in Kilrush on April 4th.

The one-page letter signed by the US president family was sent to Fr Haugh’s family within days of the priest’s death,

In the message to the priest’s brother, Tommy, Mr Trump wrote: “As you know, Father Joe meant a lot to me, my sons and the entire community.”

The US president said he had a lot of distinct memories of the priest including the time they spent together in 2016 at the reopening of the golf course at his Doonbeg resort.

“Your brother provided a very special blessing that we all cherish very much,” he added.

Mr Trump continued: “Father Joe’s loss will be felt deeply amongst all of us, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to know him and spend time with him.”

The president offered his condolences and prayers and those of his entire family to Fr Haugh’s relatives at what he described as “a difficult time”.

In an interview on Clare FM, the priest’s nephew, Enda Haugh, expressed gratitude to Mr Trump for taking the time to write such a personal letter to his family.

“It was a lovely gesture with everything that is going at the moment with the current pandemic,” Mr Haugh said.

Fr Haugh was ordained a priest in 1957 and served as parish priest of Doonbeg between1995 and 2008 and as assistant priest until his death.

While the priest’s funeral was private in line with Government and HSE’s guidelines, hundreds of local residents turned out to pay their respects as his hearse passed through the parish before a requiem Mass in Doonbeg parish church.

A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.