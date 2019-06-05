Donald Trump moves on to Doonbeg after meeting Leo Varadkar

Donald Trump has moved on to his Doonbeg resort after holding a bi-lateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar following his arrival at Shannon Airport for his first visit to Ireland since becoming US president.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania landed shortly before 4.45pm and Mr Varadkar was among the group waiting by the runway to greet the couple. Mr Varadkar and the Trumps then sat into a Chevrolet SUV, marked with US emblems, which drove to the airport terminal, where the two leaders met in the VIP suite.

In comments to the media gathered at the airport before their meeting, Mr Trump said “it’s an honour to be here” with “his friend” Mr Varadkar, who was “doing a great job as prime minister”.

“We love the Irish,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said it was a great honour to welcome Mr Trump to Ireland.

Around 200 people attended a protest outside Shannon Airport opposing Mr Trump’s visit. There was a large Garda presence at the scene for the duration of the demonstration.

The organisers handed two petitions calling for an end to the use of the airport by US military to gardaí, which they asked be given to Mr Trump and Mr Varadkar.

Mr Trump expressed confidence that a deal on extending the E3 visa scheme to Ireland people would be reached. He said a previous drive to get agreement on the scheme came very close but that one senator had blocked it, Tom Cotton of Arkansas. He said that Mr Cotton liked Ireland very much.

On Brexit and the Irish Border, Mr Trump said: “I’m sure it’s going to work out well...There are a lot of good minds thinking about how to do it… the Border will work out.”

US president Donald Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speak to the media at Shannon Airport ahead of their bilateral meeting. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters.

‘Great shape’

Mr Trump said a new UK prime minister would be in place when Brexit was dealt with but that “I know one thing, Ireland is going to be in great shape. I don’t think the Border is going to be a problem”.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying Ireland wanted to avoid a hard border or a wall.

The US president said he had not heard about President Michael D. Higgins’ comments about his stance on climate change being “regressive and pernicious”.

However, Mr Trump said “we have the cleanest air in the world in the United States and it’s gotten better since I became president, we have the cleanest water, it is crystal clear, I always say I want crystal clear water and air, so I haven’t heard his comments, but we are setting records environmentally”.

Amid expectations that Mr Trump would raise concerns about the Government’s stance on Chinese telecoms firm Huawei, the President said: “We deal very closely with your intelligence and your security” .

Mr Varadkar intervened to add: “That’s something that the Irish Government is concerned about.”

Tax rate

He commented on Ireland’s “low” corporation tax rate and also said the visit was not about promoting his golf club at Doonbeg. Mr Trump also spoke about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Mrs Trump attended an Irish cultural showcase at the airport, at which she was hosted by Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan, while the Taoiseach and US president met. It featured dancing and poetry.

Air Force One carrying US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump lands at Shannon Airport in Co Clare on Wednesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters.

Following their meeting Mr Varadkar said he and the US president discussed the situation surrounding the Border and Ireland’s rate of corporation tax.

Mr and Mrs Trump travelled some 60km to the Trump International Golf Course at Doonbeg on Marine One, the US presidential helicopter.

The Trumps earlier flew to Shannon from Southampton having attended an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, the final event of their three-day state visit to Britain.

They will return to Shannon Airport early on Thursday to fly to Caen in France to attend further events commemorating the end of the second World War. The Trumps are then due to return to Ireland in the afternoon.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United States Dan Mulhall, the Government’s special US envoy John Deasy, and Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, who has a longtime interest in US affairs, are expected to attend a dinner hosted by White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday in Doonbeg.

A golf outing is anticipated on Friday morning before Mr Trump’s entourage leaves that afternoon.

Protests

Speaking at the Shannon protest, recently elected Dublin MEP Clare Daly described Mr Trump as “offensive, rude, boorish, ignorant and divisive”, and said the protest was part of a decades long campaign for Irish neutrality.

A small number of pro-Trump protesters gathered opposite the main demonstration, carrying Trump 2020 banners and US flags. A small number of the protesters intend to camp at the site for the duration of Mr Trump’s visit.

Other anti-Trump protests are also planned for Dublin, Cork, Galway, Sligo, Belfast and Derry. More than 30 groups, political parties and civil society organisations will take part in the protests, co-ordinated under the umbrella body ‘Stop Trump Ireland’. The protest campaign has not organised demonstrations in Doonbeg.

Protestors stand at the peace camp on the road to Shannon Airport following the arrival of US president Donald Trump for his visit to Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Gardaí in Co Clare are not expecting any trouble to arise from the protests. Shannon gardaí are coordinating a large operation for the visit, with 1,500 uniformed officers on the ground, supported by 500 personnel from specialist units.

A control room has been set up at Shannon Garda station with camera feeds monitoring the airport, Doonbeg village and Mr Trump’s golf resort itself.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Shannon Chief Supt Michael Gubbins said: “Obviously when you put members on the ground and you do something like this there is expenses involved, but it’s not just the garda operation, there are other bodies involved in this, and I suppose in relation to the cost that will be worked out when the visit is done.”

Chief Supt Gubbins added that the full cost of policing Mr Trump’s visit would be finalised after he departs.