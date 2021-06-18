Division between young and old on Covid-19 restrictions poses challenge

Irish Times poll shows almost equal split among public on preferred pace of reopening

Pat Leahy Political Editor

Soprano Elizabeth Hilliard and clarinettist Paul Roe prepare for a performance of Concerts in the Courtyard before 40 guests at Imma, as society’s slow reopening continues. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Soprano Elizabeth Hilliard and clarinettist Paul Roe prepare for a performance of Concerts in the Courtyard before 40 guests at Imma, as society’s slow reopening continues. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

 

When the Government began the reopening of social and economic life in early May, Taoiseach Micheál Martin repeatedly stressed that the approach would be “cautious and conservative”.

With the country halfway through the second month of reopening, and with further lifting of restrictions planned for early July, the pace is too slow for some people – and too quick for others.

In fact, Government policy continues to steer a middle road between those who want the country to open as quickly as possible and those who are alarmed by the pace of it and want things to be taken more slowly.

Politically, this is not a bad place for the Coalition to be, and Thursday’s findings – which showed that the public mood has switched massively behind the Government’s handling of the pandemic in recent months – bear out the public’s broad approval for the approach.

Nevertheless, there is a clear and almost equal division among the public on their preferred pace for the reopening. Asked which statement was closest to their view, 50 per cent agreed that “the Government should proceed with the full reopening of business and society as quickly as possible”; 46 per cent agreed that “the Government should reopen business and society at a much slower pace than it is doing”; 4 per cent had no opinion.

Wafer-thin

This amounts to a majority for the “as quickly as possible” voters when those offering no view are excluded – but it is a wafer-thin one.

The poll is quite clear on the contours of this division: it is along age lines. The proportions favouring each option, slow or fast, reverse almost exactly between the oldest and youngest cohorts, with the youngest – not surprisingly – most in favour of reopening as quickly as possible.

In the context of the vaccination rollout, this also means that those who are in least danger from Covid-19 are those who are most cautious; those who are unprotected are the most willing to run the risk of infection.

This age division is reflected across the responses to all the questions in today’s poll. Almost half of the youngest cohort (48 per cent) want life to return to normal after Covid-19; just 17 per cent of the over-65s do, preferring the continuation of some precautions.

Younger people are overwhelmingly looking forward to socialising; 43 per cent of the oldest voters say they are nervous about it. Younger people are also more likely to go on holiday abroad.

Next phase

What does all mean for the Government as it considers the next phase of reopening next month, watching as the UK wrestles with the Delta/Indian variant?

It suggests that the case for caution, for observing the existing restrictions, and for not “losing the run of ourselves” – as the Taoiseach has put it – is one that is understood among older cohorts.

Among younger people, however, there is an impatience to get their lives started again. While this is understandable, it is also a risk factor that is likely to weigh on the minds of decision-makers.

There was a furore last month when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly briefly thought aloud about giving young people the jab before their older compatriots.

Looking at the implications of today’s data, he could be forgiven for giving it a second think, however politically difficult it might be.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.