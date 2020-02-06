Dissident republicans ‘recklessly’ attached bomb to Co Armagh truck

Dissident republicans “deliberately and recklessly” attached a bomb to a lorry in Co Armagh, the police have said.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said they had done so “in the full knowledge and expectation that it would put the driver of that vehicle, road users and the wider public at serious risk of injury and possible death.”

The explosive device was discovered in Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan on Tuesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have now revealed that the bomb was found following a series of searches which began on Friday, January 31st at Belfast docks.

Unit said that that evening, police received a report that an explosive device was in a lorry at the docks, and was due to travel on the ferry to Scotland.

Det Supt Wright said that based on this information, “police conducted checks of the docks area and worked with the ferry company, Belfast Harbour authorities and Police Scotland to try to locate that device.

“After thorough checks nothing was found. The ferry sailed and arrived safely in Scotland,” he said.

On Monday evening he said police received a further report that the explosive device had been attached to a lorry belonging to a named haulage company.

“This more detailed information enabled police to conduct focused investigations with the haulage company,” he said.

“Working throughout the evening of Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, police and the haulage company eliminated in the region of 400 vehicles in order to locate the explosive device.

“The device was subsequently found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate. That explosive device was made safe.”

Det Supt Wright said it was “clear from the information available to police that dissident republicans deliberately and recklessly attached an explosive device to a heavy goods vehicle.

“Had this vehicle travelled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, across the Westlink or into the Harbour estate the risks posed do not bear thinking about.

“The only conclusion that we can draw is that once again dissident republicans have shown a total disregard for the community, for businesses and for wider society.”

He appealed for anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday, January 31st and who may have noticed any unusual activity to contact police.

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”