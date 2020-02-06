Dissident bomb was intended to blow up on board Brexit Day ferry

A dissident republican bomb found in a lorry in Co Armagh was intended to blow up on board a ferry “around the time the UK left the EU” on Brexit day.

Assistant Chief Constable George Clarke told reporters on Thursday that a call was made to a media outlet on January 31st to say that there was a bomb on the trailer of a lorry at Belfast port which was due to travel on the “midnight boat”.

In a further call to the same media outlet on Monday, the caller stated the intention “had been for that device to explode on Friday evening around the time that the UK left the EU,” ACC Clarke said.

The PSNI believe the dissident republican group the Continuity IRA was responsible.

The device, he said, “could have caused death and very serious injury and harm to members of the public.”

It was located late on Monday or early on Tuesday morning in Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan following what ACC Clarke described as “a substantial clearance” operation.

“Our information,” he said, “is that that lorry at no time left the yard. The second call indicates an intention on the part of the bombers that it would have travelled to Belfast,” he said.

Police sources believe that the bombers attached the device to the wrong trailer.

Earlier the PSNI revealed that the bomb was found following a series of searches which began on Friday, January 31st at Belfast docks.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said that said that evening, police received a report that an explosive docks was in a lorry at the docks, and was due to travel on the ferry to Scotland.

Det Supt Wright said that based on that information, “police conducted checks of the docks area and worked with the ferry company, Belfast Harbour authorities and Police Scotland to try to locate that device.

“After thorough checks nothing was found. The ferry sailed and arrived safely in Scotland,” he said.

On Monday evening he said police received a further report that the explosive device had been attached to a lorry belonging to a named haulage company.

“This more detailed information enabled police to conduct focused investigations with the haulage company,” he said.

“Working throughout the evening of Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, police and the haulage company eliminated in the region of 400 vehicles in order to locate the explosive device.

“The device was subsequently found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate. That explosive device was made safe.”

Det Supt Wright said it was “clear from the information available to police that dissident republicans deliberately and recklessly attached an explosive device to a heavy goods vehicle.

“Had this vehicle travelled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, across the Westlink or into the Harbour estate the risks posed do not bear thinking about.

“The only conclusion that we can draw is that once again dissident republicans have shown a total disregard for the community, for businesses and for wider society.”

He appealed for anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday, January 31st and who may have noticed any unusual activity to contact police.

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”