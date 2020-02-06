Dissident bomb on Armagh lorry may have been meant for Brexit Day ferry

A dissident republican bomb discovered in a lorry in Co Armagh may have been intended to blow up on board a ferry to Scotland on Brexit Day.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating a link between the device found in an industrial estate in Lurgan on Tuesday and a warning of a bomb on board a lorry at Belfast Docks which was due to travel to on the ferry on Friday January 31st, the date of the UK’s departure from the EU.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, said that based on that information, “police conducted checks of the docks area and worked with the ferry company, Belfast Harbour authorities and Police Scotland to try to locate that device.

“After thorough checks nothing was found. The ferry sailed and arrived safely in Scotland,” he said.

On Monday evening he said police received a further report that the explosive device had been attached to a lorry belonging to a named haulage company.

“This more detailed information enabled police to conduct focused investigations with the haulage company,” he said.

“Working throughout the evening of Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th, police and the haulage company eliminated in the region of 400 vehicles in order to locate the explosive device.

“The device was subsequently found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate. That explosive device was made safe.”

Det Supt Wright said it was “clear from the information available to police that dissident republicans deliberately and recklessly attached an explosive device to a heavy goods vehicle.

“Had this vehicle travelled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, across the Westlink or into the Harbour estate the risks posed do not bear thinking about.

“The only conclusion that we can draw is that once again dissident republicans have shown a total disregard for the community, for businesses and for wider society.”

He appealed for anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday, January 31st and who may have noticed any unusual activity to contact police.

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”