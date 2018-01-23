Disclosures tribunal live: Nóirín O’Sullivan denies drafting speech for Frances Fitzgerald

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has denied drafting a Dáil speech for then minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald expressing confidence in the commissioner over the Maurice McCabe affair.

Ms O’Sullivan said she had merely sent Ms Fitzgerald, who was also tánaiste at the time, “facts” which she could use in the Dáil to respond to allegations that the commissioner had instructed Garda lawyers to question Sgt McCabe’s integrity when he made allegations of Garda corruption.

Ms O’Sullivan is giving evidence for a second day at the Charleton tribunal, also known as the Disclosures tribunal, in Dublin Castle which is investigating if she tried to use “unjustified grounds” to try to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission hearings.

The commission sat in private to investigate allegations of Garda malpractice made by Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal heard on Tuesday the email she sent to the then tánaiste suggested Ms Fitzgerald use the line: “I wish to state here and now that I have full confidence in the commissioner.”

The tribunal heard that the night before, on May 17th, 2016, Ms Fitzgerald had appeared on RTÉ’s Primetime and had repeatedly declined to express confidence in Ms O’Sullivan as commissioner.

“You drafted this statement immediately after the Primetime programme which caused you significant concern,” counsel for the tribunal Kathleen Leader said to Ms O’Sullivan on Tuesday morning.

Ms O’Sullivan said it was not a draft but rather “points of information” and “facts she could chose to use or not.”

She said she needed to know if the tánaiste retained confidence in her: “Either she had confidence in me or she didn’t have confidence in me. If she didn’t have confidence in me, that put me in the position of considering my own position.”

Earlier, she told the Disclosures Tribunal she felt like a “political football” after allegations broke in the media that she intended to question the integrity of Sgt McCabe.

Counsel for the tribunal Kathleen Leader put it to Ms O’Sullivan that on May 12th, 2016 the Garda received a press query from Mick Clifford of The Irish Examiner alleging there had been plans to accuse Sgt McCabe of acting out of “malice” when he made allegations of corruption and malpractice in the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division.

Ms Leader suggested this set off “a significant media storm.” Ms O’Sullivan said she “remembers it well.”

She is currently being questioned by counsel for the tribunal Kathleen Leader BL.

This morning Ms O’Sullivan repeated denials she instructed Garda lawyers to challenge Sgt McCabe’s integrity.

She said she only wished to test his motivations and the veracity of his claims of corruption and malpractice in the Cavan/Monaghan Garda district.

She said she had a duty to support Sgt McCabe as a whistleblower but that she also had a duty to other senior gardaí against whom the sergeant had made allegations.

She said some of these allegations had been withdrawn or turned out to be unfounded.

Therefore it was her duty to instruct that Sgt McCabe’s motivation be “tested.”

“It was never about the man, it was always about the veracity of the accusations made,” she told Ms Leader.

Ms O’Sullivan is due to be questioned by counsel for Sgt McCabe, Michael McDowell SC before lunch.