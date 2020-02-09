An Ipsos MRBI exit poll on Saturday evening showed Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are set for an extraordinary tie in their share of the vote in the general election, with all three parties winning almost the same share of the vote.

Voters rated housing and health as by far the most important issues in deciding how they voted in the election, according to the exit poll for The Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD.