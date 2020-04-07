Department of Health agrees memo with the North on Covid-19

The Department of Health in Dublin has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the North’s power-sharing administration in Stormont, pledging co-operation and collaboration in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memo, which is signed by the chief medical officers in both jurisdictions and was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, expresses a willingness to work together on sourcing medical supplies “where it is of mutual benefit to do so”.

However, The Irish Times understands that there are no joint procurement projects underway currently.

The issue of joint procurement has been a sensitive one, with Sinn Féin keen to promote co-operation between the Government in Dublin and the Stormont administration, while unionists are more wary. Last week, the Sinn Fein finance minister in the Northern Executive Conor Murphy said that a joint North-South order for personal protection equipment had been placed with a Chinese supplier, though this was denied in Dublin. Mr Murphy later said that the order had fallen through.

However, the memo signed on Tuesday recognises a “compelling case for strong co-operation, including information-sharing and, where appropriate, a common approach to action in both jurisdictions.”

The document repeatedly references the existing strong co-operation between the two health services on the island, though it emphasises that the agreement “does not create legally binding obligations”.

It says that the two governments will give consideration to the effect in the other jurisdiction of any actions they take to combat the spread of the virus, though it acknowledges that the approach taken in each “may not mirror each other in identical fashion”.

It pledges they will share information on a regular basis, including via a weekly teleconference.