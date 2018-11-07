Democrats take full House - but Trumped by Republicans in Senate
Democrats’ House win will allow party undertake investigations into president
Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke failed to overcome Ted Cruz in Texas. Photograph: EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
So how to assess the midterm elections in the United States? If it’s a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, then the jury is still out.
Sure, the first cardinal point from the results that have been filtering in across the US overnight is that the Democrats have scored a big victory in the House of Representatives, overturning a Republican majority with a gain of up to 35 seats.