Decisive day as exiting lockdown, questions for McEntee on the agenda
Inside Politics: Minister for Justice will finally take questions from Opposition TDs today on the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to Supreme Court
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will finally take questions from Opposition TDs today on the Séamus Woulfe appointment . Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Good morning.
The two stories that have dominated politics for the past week and more – the plan to exit the lockdown and the appointment of Séamus Woulfe – reach decisive points today.