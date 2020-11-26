Decisive day as exiting lockdown, questions for McEntee on the agenda

Inside Politics: Minister for Justice will finally take questions from Opposition TDs today on the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to Supreme Court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Pat Leahy Political Editor

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will finally take questions from Opposition TDs today on the Séamus Woulfe appointment . Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Good morning.

The two stories that have dominated politics for the past week and more – the plan to exit the lockdown and the appointment of Séamus Woulfe – reach decisive points today.

