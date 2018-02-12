Deal expected but not assured as Varadkar and May in Belfast

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar and British prime minister Theresa May were meeting in Stormont on Monday against an expectation of an impending deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein to reinstate the Northern Executive and Assembly.

The two leaders were arranging to hold meetings with the North’s five main political parties at Stormont House on the Stormont estate from 2pm.

It is expected that the first meetings will be separately with the DUP and Sinn Féin negotiating teams and then with the SDLP, Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance.

Mr Varadkar arrived at Stormont House around noon with Ms May’s entourage driving into the estate soon after having earlier met management and workers at the Bombardier aerospace plant in east Belfast.

The general mood at Stormont on Monday remained optimistic although there was some nervousness that the progress made could unravel before the DUP and Sinn Féin are able to sign off on an agreement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arriving in Stormont on Monday. Photograph: EPA/Paul McErlane

One DUP source said that a deal would not be struck today while another DUP source ahead of a party meeting on Monday said he did not have the full details of what the DUP and Sinn Fein negotiating teams had so far agreed.

He said it should “not be taken for granted” that the two parties would conclude a deal this week.

The main stumbling block to a deal has been the diametrically opposing positions the DUP and Sinn Féin have taken on the Irish language. Sinn Féin has demanded a stand-alone Irish language act while the DUP has insisted there will be no such free-standing legislation.

Sources said the two parties have devised a complicated compromise or “fudge” that would allow the Irish language, Ulster Scots and wider cultural matters to be embraced in three separate bills but possibly ultimately all merging under one broad act.

In terms of efforts to introduce same sex legislation to Northern Ireland the DUP with 28 Assembly members does not have the necessary 30 MLAs to cite a petition of concern to block any such legislation in the Assembly.

Dealing with same sex marriage may involve some form of understanding that the DUP will not actively seek to block the legislation. This could prove difficult for some of its MLAs.

It is also understood that Sinn Féin will quietly abandon its previous demand that Arlene Foster must step aside as First Minister pending the outcome of the investigation into the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme fiasco.

On dealing with the past it is understood that previous proposals such as creating an Historical Investigations Unit to inquire into Troubles-related killing and a separate Independent Commission on Information Retrieval also would be part of any deal.

The new Northern Secretary Karen Bradley is due to publish a consultative paper on the past shortly.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting a spokesman for Mr Varadkar said he would “use his visit to encourage the parties to reach an agreement so that functioning institutions can commence work again in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland”.

A spokesman for Ms May said she would “remind the parties of the many pressing issues facing Northern Ireland and restate her strong belief that a fully functioning Executive, empowered to take decisions over local matters, is the best way to serve the interests of the whole community”.

If the deal is confirmed this week it could take towards the end of the month before the Executive and Assembly are reinstated as legislation to restore Stormont first must be passed at Westminster which is in recess until Tuesday week, February 20th.