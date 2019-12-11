D-Day minus one: UK faces most consequential election in a generation
Inside Politics: Poll predicts majority for Boris - but a much smaller one than thought
The UK will go to the polls in a general election on December 12th. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
Good morning.
It’s the final day of campaigning in the UK before voting in the general election tomorrow, and British voters face their most consequential vote in a generation. Last night, the pollster Yougov released its final poll of the campaign, using a methodology that encompasses a vast sample (more than 100,000 respondents) and a technique that seeks to predict the likely outcome of each seat. Unlikely? Perhaps, but a poll using the same number-crunching jiggery-pokery was bang on at the last election.