Dún Laoghaire results: Fine Gael could pull two seats out of the bag

With the loss of outgoing TDs Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett and the deselected Maria Bailey, Fine Gael might have been expected to take just one seat in Dún Laoghaire with Mary Mitchell O’Connor, outgoing Minister for State for Higher Education.

However, the tallies are showing her running mate Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill scoring a higher number of first preferences at about 12.5 per cent to Mitchell O’Connor’s just under 12 per cent, indicating the party could pull it out of the bag here and take two seats.

But at the top of the tree is outgoing People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who was the first elected in Dún Laoghaire last time out, on more than 15 per cent and certain to take a seat again.

There’s one more seat in Dún Laoghaire and it looks like it belongs to the Green Party’s Ossian Smyth, with more than 14 per cent of first preferences according to the tallies.

Fianna Fáil again look to have split their vote here with former deputy leader Mary Hanafin at about seven per cent and councillor Cormac Devlin on just over 9 per cent.

Sinn Féin aren’t totally out of the races yet with councillor Shane O’Brien hovering around the 10 per cent mark.

Candidates: Mary Mitchell O’Connor (FG), Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG), Barry Ward (FG), Ossian Smyth (GP), Richard Boyd Barrett (S-PBP), Cormac Devlin (FF), Mary Hanafin (FF), Shane O’Brien (SF), Juliet O’Connell (Lab), Dave Quinn (Soc Dem), Maireád Tóibín (Aontú), John Waters (Ind), Con Óg Ó Laoghaire (Irish Freedom Party)