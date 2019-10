Dún Laoghaire Fine Gael urges party to review general election ticket

Fine Gael members in Dún Laoghaire have voted for a motion asking the party hierarchy to urgently review the constituency general election ticket, putting pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to strip Maria Bailey of the party candidacy.

Although Ms Bailey was not named in the motion that was put before the meeting in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire on Thursday evening, it will widely be seen as the local organisation asking for her to be removed from the ticket.

Potential replacements for Ms Bailey on the party slate for the four-seat constituency include councillors Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Lorraine Hall. Ms Bailey had already been selected alongside Mary Mitchell O’Connor, the Minister of State for Higher Education, and councillor Barry Ward.

The motion called on Fine Gael’s national executive council “to urgently review the ticket for the general election and to make any changes necessary in order to improve our prospects in the forthcoming general election”.

It effectively puts pressure on Mr Varadkar to remove Ms Bailey. Earlier on Thursday, Mr Varadkar and a string of senior ministers said they would listen to what the members in Dún Laoghaire had to say.

Ms Bailey has been embroiled in controversy over her personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel and she was said to be at the top table when the announcement was made by party officials.

“At the end of her speech she said she was a politician but had made mistakes,” one source said.

Around 150 delegates registered to vote at the meeting, out of a total eligible electorate of around 400. The vote was carried out by secret ballot. Sources suggested the motion had been carried by a margin of around 90 votes to 60.

Ms Bailey declined to comment as she left the meeting, saying the issue was an internal party matter.

Joe Lawlor, a party activist who tabled the motion, opened the debate and said Ms Bailey should come off the ticket. Others spoke in favour of her, however, and cited her electoral record, such as wining 10,000 votes at the last general election.

At the outset of the meeting, party officials warned members against speaking to the media.

Edward Kennedy, a local party official, said afterwards:

“Members of the Dún Laoghaire constituency executive have had their say. We have no further comments to make. I can’t give you a precise figure at this point in time. I can only say the motion has been carried. We had a robust debate, the members have had their say.”