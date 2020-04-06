Dáil to sit in Convention Centre if vote for taoiseach needed

The Dáil will sit in the Convention Centre in Dublin if a vote needs to be taken to elect a new taoiseach.

The business committee of the Dáil made the decision at a meeting today, where it was also decided that another restricted sitting will take place on April 16th.

The restricted Leister House sitting - with a set number of TDs from various parties and groupings only allowed attend to allow for coronavirus social distancing measures - will see the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and Minister for Finance take questions.

A larger venue than Leinster House would be needed if there is be an election for Taoiseach.

The move to the Convention Centre would allow all 160 TDs attend the Dáil sitting and vote for taoiseach while respecting rules on physical distancing.

No taoiseach has been elected to replace Leo Varadkar since February’s election saw Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael splitting the majority of the seats.