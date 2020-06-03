Dáil observers minute’s silence after death of George Floyd in the US

The Dáil observed a minute’s silence at noon for all those affected by racism across the world.

Some 20 TDs observing social distancing, including Minister for Arts Josepha Madigan and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe stood in silence with ushers and officials as a mark of respect.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the move was a “demonstration of our abhorrence of and rejection of racism and as an indication of our solidarity with and respect for all those people internationally who have died in vile racist attacks”.

Ms Madigan wrote to the business committee asking for a minute’s silence following the death of George Floyd in the US, which has sparked days of protest, riots and looting across America.

The Dáil will have a debate on racism next week.