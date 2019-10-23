Dáil hears concerns over people-trafficking through Ireland

Ireland cannot become an easy target for human trafficking, the Dail has been warned as it emerged that the truck in which 39 people died may have travelled through Ireland.

Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary highlighted reports of the deaths in a container that arrived in Essex, including 38 adults and one teenager.

“It is an unspeakable tragedy. Our thoughts are immediately with the families and communities of those affected,” he said.

He added that it was an issue that the House would have to deal with “if there is any involvement of an Irish port with that container”.

Mr Calleary added: “Ireland cannot become an easy target for human trafficking.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government will carry out any necessary investigations if it is established that the container passed through Ireland.

He pointed out that the information they had so far is “very sketchy but there are some reports that the truck may have passed through Ireland at so some point.

“Obviously we will need to get more information and carry out any investigations that may be required,” he said.

I think everyone’s thoughts in this House are with those who are dead, those who have passed on and their families.

“It is a real terrible human tragedy and we will carry out any investigations that are necessary if it is established that the truck did pass through Ireland.”