Dáil committee to investigate Bríd Smith comments about judge

A Dáil committee has agreed to investigate comments made by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith in relation to a High Court judge.

The Dáil’s committee on procedure met on Thursday to consider a complaint from former minister for justice Charlie Flanagan in which he said the Deputy’s comments in the Dáil in relation to the judge were “highly personalised” and “an attack on democracy itself”.

In the Dáil last month, Ms Smith said it was “a day when tens of thousands of workers will wake up to the realisation that a learned judge of the High Court, who earns more than €220,000 per year, has decided in his wisdom that an electrician who may earn €45,000 per year is possibly overpaid, and has then struck down a sectoral employment order that will affect tens of thousands of workers already on low pay. This is a war on workers, and it is time for workers to fight back.”

On Facebook she described Mr Justice Garrett Simons as a “right-wing judge”.

Mr Flanagan said he believed the People Before Profit TD was “waging something of a campaign” on social media, and called on the Ceann Comhairle to “take the appropriate steps”.

Following an initial consideration of the matter, the committee agreed on Thursday that the complaint was not vexatious and merited further investigation.

It is understood Ms Smith will be given an opportunity to respond over the coming weeks.

She said that she will be examining the record of the Dáil to determine if any other TDs have similarly criticised the judiciary and would continue to defend her stance to the committee.

The Association of Judges of Ireland previously issued a statement criticising Ms Smith and her response to the judgment by Mr Justice Garrett Simons of the High Court, who ruled that the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2015 was unconstitutional.

In a previous letter to Ms Smith, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said “the fundamental constitutional principle of the separation of powers mandates mutual respect between branches of Government. This obligation extends to Members when making utterances on the floor of the House.”

After referring to the rules and codes of conduct of the Oireachtas, he said the rulings of the chair “acknowledge the independence of the judiciary and prohibit Members from making a charge against, or discussing the conduct or actions of judges or their decisions”.