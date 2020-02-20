Dáil begins voting for election of Ceann Comhairle

Voting has commenced in the 33rd Dáil for the election of Ceann Comhairle in a secret ballot that takes place at the back of the chamber.

Independent TD and former minister Denis Naughten and outgoing Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl, the two candidates, have set out their stall to be elected to the office of speaker of the Dáil.

As proceedings got underway on the first day of the new Dáil Mr Naughten said he had been in government and opposition and “I understand every perspective of the House because I’ve lived it”.

He put his name forward because of the public frustration with political accountability, which he said was an issue on the doorsteps during the campaign.

Mr Naughten targeted the HSE for lack of accountability.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said the health service used to hold quarterly meetings but now the sole means of accountability was in the Oireachtas health committee and often parliamentary question took up to 10 weeks to be answered.

He also said that data protection measures were being used to avoid answering TDs legitimate questions.

“Protections for citizens cannot be used as barricades again elected representative.”

He said to applause that it would be an honour to hold the role to protect and re-affirm the rights of TDs.

Mr O Fearghaíl who sat on the Fianna Fail benches paid tribute to Mr Naughten and said competition was an essential part of the democratic process.

“I seek a renewal of the mandate hoping that they my work of last four years has assisted to make the Dáil more responsive” and effective.

He said he worked on the principle of respect for the mandate of each TD and he believed the last Dáil had worked in a more collegial fashion.

Mr O Fearghaíl highlighted some of the achievements of the last Dáil including the establishment of a budget office to cost proposals, to emulate the congressional office on Capital Hill in the US.

He said they had augmented the parliamentary legal office to support TDs in writing and amending legislation.

A number of events included the hosting by the Women’s Caucus of the first international caucus of female parliamentarians and the youth assembly on climate change, “a world first”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her TDs make their way from Buswells Hotel to Leinster House. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr O Fearghaíl said he wanted to make the Dáil one that Irish people, “our masters”, would be proud of and to “ challenge, to interpret, to respect and to act” for the people.

He added that he would “continue work in promoting and respecting all voices in the House without fear or favour”.

If Mr Ó Fearghaíl is elected, it will reduce Fianna Fáil’s number of TDs from 38 to 37. This would put Mr Martin’s party level with Sinn Féin in Dáil numbers. Fine Gael has 35 seats.The opening ceremony of the new Dáil is one of ritual and pageantry as TDs took their place.

Proceedings began at 12.04 as Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan recited the traditional prayer in Irish and English.

He noted the dissolution by President Michael D Higgins of the Dáil when the election was called On January 14th and the requirement to “meet in the city of Dublin on the 20th of February”.

He then read out the names of the returning officers for each constituency before reading the names of each of the TDs elected to the new Dáil.

It took 10 minutes to read out the names in the order in which they were elected in each constituency, in alphabetical order.

The first constituency listed was Carlow - Kilkenny and first elected TD named in the House was Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion followed by Fianna Fáil’s John Mc Guinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan and Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party.

Earlier TDs and their family members arrived at Leinster House to be greeted by a phalanx of media.

One of the most dramatic entrances to Leinster House was by Richard O’Donoghue the first Independent TD elected to Limerick County who arrived in a 1959 Plymouth car.

Mr O’Donoghue, who has joined the Rural Independents group said the local vintage car society asked if they could drive him to Leinster House in the car which was used in the motorcade when US President John F Kennedy visited Ireland in 1963 and was also part of the funeral procession for writer Brendan Behan.

Vote for taoiseach

Meanwhile it emerged the Social Democrats will abstain on all votes during nominations for a new taoiseach .

The party held discussions on Thursday morning on the issue ahead of the first meeting of the 33rd Dáil. New and returning TDs are arriving at Leinster House with their families since early this morning.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has been trying to shore up support from smaller parties on the left over the last few days ahead of nominations for Taoiseach today.

While no one nomination will have the requisite numbers, many will be watching carefully to see how much support Ms McDonald can demand from smaller parties.

The Labour Party are holding meetings to decide how they will vote with a source indicating that they may vote against some candidates and abstain on others.

Solidarity People Before Profit are expected to hold a press conference on the issue this afternoon.

They indicated on Wednesday that they wanted Mary Lou McDonald to rule out working with Fianna Fáil before they would give her their vote.

Sinn Féin has also held talks with smaller parties.

Mr Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are all expected to put their names forward.

None will come close to the required 80 Dáil votes to succeed, with tentative negotiations on forming a new government ongoing.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told his TDs and Senators a deal that would lead to a new government being formed may not be finalised until April,

Mr Martin told a meeting of his parliamentary party on Thursday, that it could be two months before a new government is formed.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that time spent negotiating the formation of the next government would be “time well spent”.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that while it had taken over 70 days for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to complete negotiations for the Confidence and Supply agreement that underpinned the last government, it had lasted over three years.

“Not putting in the time now, could shorten the life of the next Dáil,” he warned.

In the meantime there is a government in place to represent Ireland at EU meetings, he said. He had represented the country in Brussels earlier this week and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would do so on Thursday.

On the same programme Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said that his party would “explore all options”, but that the “worst option” for the public would be for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to remain in government.

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary said they were “a long way from agreement” with any party, but that Fianna Fáil was being “far more proactive” in its discussions.

“We want to lay down a policy agreement. There is no question of being ‘devoured’ by any one. We are not going into government for the sake of going into government.”

Mr Doherty said that Fianna Fáil was prepared to hold discussions with the Social Democrats who had supported Sinn Féin’s financial plans, “they think they will be easier to turn over.”