Cyberattack: ‘Real risk’ patient data may be released and abused by criminals

The Government has said there is a “real risk” that stolen patient data may be released and abused by criminals following the HSE cyberattack.

It urged anyone who suspects they are victims of the release of data to report it to the gardaí.

Hackers have threatened to release data into the public domain on Monday.

The Government has said it is aware of the risk the stolen HSE data may be abused by criminals and it was taking meaures to prevent that happening.

In a statment issued on Sunday the Government said work ongoing to idenftify the extent of data that was taken as part of the process of repairing systems, it said.

“The theft and disclosure of medical data would be a particularly despicable crime because it involves sensitive, personal information. Any public release of this data would be illegal,” it said.

“The HSE has obtained a High Court injunction requiring anyone in possession of stolen data not to disclose or trade in it. The National Cyber Security Centre continues to engage with international counterparts and industry in responding to this attack,” it said.

A new version of a decryption tool has been developed by the HSE and IT experts and is being deployed across the network, the Minister for Health said on Saturday.

Stephen Donnelly made his comment after a daily meeing of a Ministerial taskforce reviewing progress in response to last week’s cyberattack on the HSE.

“A structured and controlled deployment is now underway across the core network and devices across the system,” Mr Donnelly tweeted.

The level of disruption to service seen so far is expected to continue into next week and it “will take time to restore systems”, he added.

Mr Donnelly has said “good progress” is being made, but it will take time to restore Health Service Executive (HSE) and hospital IT systems.

“We are making progress on restoring health systems which is important to our patients who need the services, and also to the staff across the service who are doing ferocious work after 14 months of intense work on Covid-19,” he wrote on Twitter.

A platform that delivers digital radiology is live once again in Beaumont hospital, with progress made in other hospitals, he said

Gardaí are concerned a protracted wave of scam attacks could follow if data potentially relating to millions of people, which may have been stolen in an attack on the HSE, is published or sold on to other criminals.