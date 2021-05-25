Cyber Security Centre director salary should be up to €185,000 higher, TDs told

The salary on offer for vacant role of director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) should be between €220,000 and €290,000 in order to compete with the private sector, TDs and Senators have been told.

That’s considerably more than the €106,000 to €127,000 pay that had been on offer for the role.

The Oireachtas Committee on Communications heard from cybersecurity experts in the wake of the ransomware attack on the HSE.

The NCSC is spearheading the State’s response to the attack but it does not have a director.

This morning, Bláthnaid Carolan, an expert in cybersecurity recruitment said this is an “extremely important new position” and a “critical new hire” for the NCSC.

She said if it is to hire for success they need expertise and the remuneration “must be competitive” and should be benchmarked with the private sector.

Ms Carolan said the jobs market is very competitive and similar private sector roles attract salaries of between €220,000 and €290,000 per annum with additional benefits and bonuses.

She said that the success of the NCSC hinges on “getting this hire right”.

Ms Carolan suggested the benefits package should amount to between €150,000 and €200,000.

Minister of State for Communications Ossian Smyth last week said an individual had been selected for the job following an open competition but the person decided not to go ahead with the appointment.

The salary scale that had been offered in a public appointments service competition had ranged from €106,000 to €127,000.

Mr Smyth said he would be recommending a higher salary for the role but the sum has not yet been determined and would have to be approved by Government.

He said the Government is trying to recruit someone who would normally have a cybersecurity role in a multinational company “so we have to take into account what they would be paid if they had a job in one of those companies”.