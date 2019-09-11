Cuts in income tax ruled out in Budget 2020 by Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has ruled out any cuts in personal tax in the budget.

Mr Donohoe has confirmed he will prepare the budget for a no-deal Brexit.

He said there will be “minimal” changes to the tax code, and ruled out cuts to income and personal taxes.

“I am not going to do that,” he said.

He also said that increases to social welfare payments would be “targeted” at the most vulnerable.

Social welfare packages will be different from previous years, he added. Mr Donohoe did not, however, confirm if this meant that across the board increases, such as an extra €5 for all welfare recipients, are off the table.

He is outlining his plans at a briefing at Government Buildings on Wednesday afternoon following an earlier Cabinet meeting.

More to follow