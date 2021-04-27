Covid: Has State’s vaccination rollout reached a positive tipping point?
Inside Politics: J&J vaccine use is approved and AstraZeneca restrictions are eased
A file photograph of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Janssen vaccine boxes. Photograph: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Good morning – another leisurely week of political action beckons. Not content with having one Cabinet meeting in the diary this week, a second has been arranged for Thursday, when final decisions will be taken on the next steps in unlocking the country.
Between them, there’s a crucial meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), a Cabinet subcommittee meeting (both on Wednesday) and all the usual fun of the parliamentary fair.