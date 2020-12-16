Covid-19: Will the Government be able to roll out the vaccine quickly enough?
Inside Politics: It’s the end of the road for Trump and Leinster House winds down for the year
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the coronavirus vaccine roll out will take time. Photograph: Laura Hutton / The Irish Times.
Good morning.
The race is on to roll out a programme of mass vaccination, but will the pace be quick enough? That is the question that the Government will face today and every day until life returns to something approaching normal.