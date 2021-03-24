Covid-19: ‘Walk-in’ tests available at five centres from tomorrow

People will be able to get Covid-19 tests without a referral from a GP when five new ‘walk-in’ centres open tomorrow.

The centres will be in places where there have been high rates of Covid-19 – four in Dublin and the other in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Senior Government official Liz Canavan said they are being set up to “actively look for cases” of the virus and they are open to people living within 5km of the testing location.

Three of the centres have been confirmed as Tallaght Stadium; The National Aquatic Centre, Blanchardstown; and the High St Car Park in Tullamore.

Two more locations in Dublin City are to be confirmed this lunchtime.

The centres are to open from 11am to 7pm, and people attending will be asked to bring photo ID and their mobile phone number so people can get their result.

Ms Canavan said the centres are open to anyone living within 5km. However, she also said there will not be checks on this.

She encouraged people who feel sick to still contact their GP and said the aim of the walk-in tests to find asymptomatic cases.

“They’re looking for people locally, but if people are willing to come in for a test, they’re asymptomatic – we’re happy to test them.”

Ms Canavan added: “We’ll see how it goes, they’ll moderate the model depending on how it’s going. They’re focused on the 5km because the limit of your travel at the moment.”

The mobile units will be in place until the end of the month, and take-up of the service will be monitored to decide whether they will remain in place or be moved elsewhere.