Covid-19: Urge to ‘save Christmas’ one reason for remarkable Government volte-face

Inside Politics: Decision comes after two weeks of increasingly apocalyptic warnings from public health experts in Nphet

Pat Leahy Political Editor

The Taoiseach announces the latest restricutions during a televised address from Government Buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

The Taoiseach announces the latest restricutions during a televised address from Government Buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Good morning.

One story dominates the headlines this morning: the Government’s decision, announced last night in a televised address to the nation by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to move to a Level 5 lockdown for six weeks.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.