Covid-19: Time for Government to reassess strategy for tackling pandemic

Ireland has now the lowest Covid-19 figures in the EU, according to the EU Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The 14-day figures are 88.5 per 100,000 compared to 96 for the next lowest, Finland, with its right-on government that has been the darling of liberal media.

Iceland remains lower, but it is closer to New Zealand and Australia, in terms of geographical detachment. We are part of a small island, which helps, but our connectedness to the North, Britain and the Continent is extensive. The fact that our rate and that of Finland is four times lower than the nearest other EU country is extraordinary. Some countries such as Slovenia, Croatia and Luxembourg are running at over 1,000 cases per 100,000 over 14 days.