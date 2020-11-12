Covid-19: Talk in Government turns to lockdown-exit plan for Christmas
Inside Politics: Plan will likely see people asked to keep contacts to family members as much as possible
Covid-19: Government officials talk of a ‘final squeeze’ in the next three weeks to get the number of cases down
Good morning.
It may have gone unnoticed between the constitutional crisis and the motion of confidence in the Tánaiste (another slow news week, natch), but we are more than half way through the second national lockdown.