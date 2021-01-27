Covid-19: State restrictions set to tighten as Nphet warns of many more deaths

Inside Politics: Martin confirms extension of Ireland’s third lockdown to March 5th

Pat Leahy , Political Editor

Enforcement of existing regulations will be stepped up, with additional checkpoints near ports and airports. File photograph: Collins

Good morning,

Human beings are not a hibernating species, but you’d be tempted all the same. Yesterday the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, confirmed what everyone knew was coming: Ireland’s third lockdown is being extended, this time for six weeks, until March 5th.

