Covid-19: Six months of ‘pent up demand’ will add to hospital waiting lists, TDs told

Public patients cannot continue to be locked out of the health system when six months of “pent up demand” lands on top of existing waiting lists after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 has heard.

Dr Anthony O’Connor, of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), said some 700,000 patients were waiting for services and this would increase significantly in the wake of the pandemic.

“We’re in it together and we cannot continue to lock public patients out of the system,” he said.

Martin Varley, secretary general of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), said there would be “hidden waiting lists” in private hospitals as a result of the deal. He said these had never existed previously and included cardiac and cancer patients.

Mr Varley described the deal with the private hospitals as “poor value for money” for the taxpayer and said “we have not been agile enough, innovative enough or flexible enough” to optimise the use of the hospitals’ capacity.

He said the higher waiting lists would also occur because of the impact of providing care to Covid-19 patients.

The committee is assessing the State’s decision to take over 19 private hospitals at an estimated cost of some €115 million a month to deal with any potential surge in coronavirus cases. The three-month deal is to conclude at the end of June following a Government decision last week not to extend it further.

IMO chief executive Susan Clyne said had there been a surge and the beds ended up being required, there would not be a debate about value for money. She said she anticipated that the HSE would use the additional available capacity for elective procedures.

Earlier, Ms Clyne warned against the health service’s reliance on the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) which had “enabled the continuing neglect of our health service”.

Ms Clyne said that “instead of investing in additional beds and staff, Government policy has been to purchase capacity from the private sector through the NTPF”.

“The NTPF which was originally a short-term solution has become a long-term measure thus depriving the public system of investment and enabling the continued neglect of our health services,” she said.

“A policy that consistently diverts funding to NTPF in the absence of funding of our public health services will not address the problems of capacity and will not be a long term solution to waiting lists.”

In a submission to the committee on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Clyne warned that as lockdown restrictions are eased to a “new” normal “we simply cannot revert to a situation where additional beds are being added to wards and hundreds of patients, including elderly patients, are boarded on trolleys.

“Overcrowded waiting rooms waiting for outpatient clinics cannot be a feature in the health service that we now need.”

Ms Clyne said that successive governments had failed to provide the necessary resources for acute bed capacity and manpower.

Earlier, committee chairman Michael McNamara said the Department of Health and HSE would be asked to explain why responses to questions that went unanswered when officials came before the committee last week later appeared in The Irish Times.

The criticism refers to the publication of confidential HSE figures showing a breakdown of where more than 1,000 deaths had taken place in 167 settings in the State during the pandemic.

Mr McNamara said there may have been reasons for this and he did not want to pre-judge, but a letter had been sent seeking clarification.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd and Fianna Fáil TDs and Mary Butler and John McGuinness criticised the failure to answer questions at the sessions last week, which focused on the impact of the disease on nursing homes.

Ms Butler said questions they had asked had not been answered on Tuesday but the answers appeared in The Irish Times on Thursday.

The figures showed that of 1,030 deaths almost 60 per cent - 601 - were accounted for in 39 settings that saw 10 or more deaths.

Earlier, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane called for HSE chief executive Paul Reid and Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin to be called before the committee again to be questioned about nursing homes.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government’s decision to end the deal with private hospitals without debate and consideration by the committee undermined its work.

He said Minister for Health Simon Harris had not come before the committee to address the issue. Mr O’Dowd said the Taoiseach and Mr Harris had offered to come before the committee, but an approach had been turned down.