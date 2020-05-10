Covid-19: PPE for healthcare staff to cost €1bn this year, HSE chief says

The State faces “very significant” costs in maintaining a supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and setting up a “future model” of testing and contact tracing to manage the coronavirus pandemic, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has warned.

Speaking on Sunday at a weekly press briefing, Mr Reid said that personal protective equipment (PPE) would cost €1 billion this year for the Irish healthcare system and there would be a “similar very significant cost” to establish a testing and contract tracing model for the country.

“The cost of not investing in these are much higher in terms of the cost for society of not dropping our restrictions [imposed as a result of the pandemic],” he told reporters at the press briefing in the Mater hospital in Dublin.

Testing and tracing were “two key enablers” to unlock restrictions imposed on society during the Covid-19 outbreak, he said, warning that they would be “quite an expensive and costly service”.

The HSE would be commissioning a “scoping mechanism” next week to develop a future model of operation for testing and tracing to move beyond the “wartime model” created over the last eight or nine weeks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland, he said.

Mr Reid said there were “a few clear uncertainties about what happens next” as the restrictions introduced to stem the outbreak are lifted on a phased basis over the coming months.

It was uncertain whether there would be a “bumpy experience” in terms of increases in infections or geographical outbreaks across the country as restrictions are lifted, he said, adding there were questions over whether there would be a “second wave or surge” in the disease across the State or continue to be outbreaks in “congregated settings”.

“It is all very uncertain for us from the HSE’s perspective in terms of planning ahead,” he said.

The HSE had to ensure that it did not “max out the capacity of the Irish healthcare system while trying to deal with the virus” and that there was a “relentless focus” on vulnerable groups and an “equity of care” for them, he said.

The cost of protecting healthcare staff by investing in PPE and in testing and tracing would be “very, very significant” and “at a scale that nobody could have foreseen a short few weeks or months ago”, Mr Reid said.

“The costs of these key enablers to unlock society are ones we have to face, because the relative cost of continuing relentless restrictions on society could be much more,” he added.

Fall in cases

Key indicators are showing that Covid-19 cases in hospitals and nursing homes are down, according to the HSE as it shifts its focus to testing and tracing.

There has been a drop in the number of long-term residential care centres of “most concern” in relation to severe Covid-19 difficulties, according to the HSE.

The HSE is providing supports to 520 different centres amid the pandemic. HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said 56 centres remain of significant concern in terms of coronavirus cases but 417 are stable after HSE intervention.

This gives a “level of assurance that things have actually improved in relation to residential care for older people”, Ms O’Connor said on Sunday. The sites include facilities for older people, people with disabilities and people with mental health issues, as well as direct provision centres.

Ms O’Connor said testing of staff and residents in 577 nursing homes was complete, covering 30,000 staff and 28,000 residents. She said there were confirmed infections in 371 nursing homes. She said there were 161 ICU beds still available and 1,242 general hospital beds.

Mr Reid has said the numbers of Covid-19 patients in ICU continues to trend down, with a more than 55 per cent reduction from the peak of 160 patients in ICU.

Mr Reid said testing had met all the demands this week and was still on schedule to make it to 100,000 tests per week by May 18th.

In the weekly briefing on Sunday he said the time it takes for a test from swab to result is now 2.4 days, which is in line with many other countries. He said contact tracing was done within 1.5 days of that.

Mr Reid said the big pressure they were under with PPE was in relation to masks, due to a change in definition on the use of masks for all healthcare workers . He said demand for masks had risen from 200,000 on a daily basis to more than 1 million masks.

Non-Covid-19 services

Speaking about a return to non-Covid-19 services in the health sector, Mr Reid said cancer services would be a priority, as well as cardiovascular surgery and other treatments. He said it was important to get back to mental health services, in-home respite and children and family services and primary health services.

The HSE has also begun a new advertising campaign called Hold Firm, urging people to stay with the Covid-19 guidelines, which it says is inspired by the words of President Michael D Higgins in his 1993 poem Take Care.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has urged people not to bend or stretch the public health rules.

“If you’re thinking of bending or stretching the public health rules – please don’t. And to anyone who is, remember this number: 72. The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 fighting for their life and health,” he tweeted,

Mr Harris said some people look at what might be possible from May 18th and “think it’s okay to just start that from now. Bottom line is: it’s not. It’s dangerous. Every day counts. The reason these restrictions are in place until then: to save your life and keep your loved ones well.”

Figures published on Saturday confirmed that 18 more people have died of coronavirus in the State, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 219.

This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths here to 1,446, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There have been 22,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.

Analysis of 22,495 known cases up to Thursday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the median age of those who contracted the virus is 49.