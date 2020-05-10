Covid-19 patients in ICU down 55% on peak, HSE chief says

The chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said the numbers of Covid-19 patients in ICU continues to trend down with over 55 per cent reduction from its peak of 160 in ICU.

Mr Reid said testing had met all the demands this week and was still on schedule to make it to 100,000 tests by May 18th.

In a weekly briefing on Sunday said the time it takes for a test from swab to result is 2.4 days which is in line with many of the other countries overall. He said contact tracing was done within 1.5 days of that. He said the HSE would begin a scoping exercise to develop a future model of operations for testing and tracing.

Mr Reid said the big pressure they were under with personal protective equipment was masks, due to a change in definition on the use of masks for all healthcare workers . He said demand for masks had risen from 200,000 on a daily basis to over 1 million masks.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said testing of staff and residents in 577 nursing homes was complete covering 30,000 staff and 28,000 residents. She said there were 371 confirmed infections in nursing homes. She said there were 161 ICU beds still available and 1242 general hosptial beds.

Speaking about return to non-Covid services Mr Reid said cancer would be a priority as well as cardiovascular surgery and other treatments. He said it was important to get back to services such as mental health, in-home respite and children and family services and primary health services.

Meanwhile Minister for Health Simon Harris has urged people not to bend or stretch the public health rules.

“If you’re thinking of bending or stretching the public health rules -please don’t. And to anyone who is, remember this number: 72. The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 fighting for their life and health,” he tweeted,

Mr Harris said some people look at what might be possible from May 18th and “think it’s okay to just start that from now. Bottom line is: it’s not. It’s dangerous. Every day counts. The reason these restrictions are in place until then: to save your life and keep your loved ones well.”

Figures published on Saturday confirmed that 18 more people died of coronavirus in the State, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 219.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,446, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

There have been 22,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.

Analysis of 22,495 known cases up to Thursday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the median age of those who contracted the virus is 49.